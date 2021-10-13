د . إAEDSRر . س

Enemalta CEO And Chairman Replaced Amid Concerns Over Power Cuts, Police Investigation And Massive Losses

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Enemalta’s CEO and Chairman have been removed and replaced with two new individuals amid concerns over widespread power cuts and police investigation into the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Jonathan Cardona was appointed CEO on Monday 11th October, replacing Jason Vella. Meanwhile, Jonathan Scerri will replace Kevin Chircop as chairman.

In a statement, Enemalta thanked both Vella and Chircop for their work over the last few years. 

When rumours of the switch were revealed a few weeks ago, however, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli insisted it had nothing to do with the issues at Enemalta. However, sources have told Lovin Malta that the change was implemented due to major concerns over allegations. 

In 2020, Enemalta reportedly made losses in the region of €30 million, with a credits rating report allegedly giving a negative outlook for the company. 

What do you think of the change?

READ NEXT: From Malta's Best Music Video To Your Favourite Hosts: Check Out Some Finalists Of The SMAs 2021

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All