Enemalta CEO And Chairman Replaced Amid Concerns Over Power Cuts, Police Investigation And Massive Losses

Enemalta’s CEO and Chairman have been removed and replaced with two new individuals amid concerns over widespread power cuts and police investigation into the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Jonathan Cardona was appointed CEO on Monday 11th October, replacing Jason Vella. Meanwhile, Jonathan Scerri will replace Kevin Chircop as chairman.

In a statement, Enemalta thanked both Vella and Chircop for their work over the last few years.

When rumours of the switch were revealed a few weeks ago, however, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli insisted it had nothing to do with the issues at Enemalta. However, sources have told Lovin Malta that the change was implemented due to major concerns over allegations.

In 2020, Enemalta reportedly made losses in the region of €30 million, with a credits rating report allegedly giving a negative outlook for the company.

