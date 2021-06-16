Europol Took Months To Gain Access To Yorgen Fenech’s Phone, Court Hears

The process of unlocking Yorgen Fenech’s phone lasted months with Europol finally gaining access to the device in January 2020, an expert for the agency told a court this morning. The expert, Yulia Toma, had performed what is referred to as a partial extraction of Fenech’s phone, which she had also unlocked. She explained to the court that the process involves trying out different password combinations in order to find the right one. “In the worst-case scenario, it can take up to 30 years,” Toma said. “In this case, we were successful after a few months.” Toma, a digital forensic expert, was being cross-examined by Charles Mercieca – one of the lawyers appearing for Fenech – and was asked to explain why it was necessary to perform a partial extraction, as well as a series of questions on who had access to the phone. She explained that the partial extraction created a copy of the phone’s contents and it was industry best practice to do so, mainly to allow analysts to examine the contents of the phone without risking damage to the original data.

“It is done to preserve the integrity of the device,” she told the court. Toma refused to divulge details about the process used to unlock the phone, adding only that one could not remain in the room for more than 24 hours and that she checked the exhibits every day because the unlocking process occasionally stopped for unknown reasons. Replying to questions about whether anyone had access to the device, Toma said that she had no way of telling whether anyone had accessed the phone before her, explaining that the unlocking of the phone had been carried out in a Faraday cage – a room used to block out electromagnetic fields and prevent signals within it from interference. She said that she had been handed two phones by her colleague at 11:30pm and had immediately set about extracting the data from them before proceeding to unlock the devices.