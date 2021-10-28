Facebook Company Rebrands To Meta As It Eyes Future Of Online Interaction 

Facebook Inc will be changing its name to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today, as it seeks to position itself as a multiverse company.

“We are a company that builds technology to connect,” Zuckerberg told a company event. “Together, we can finally put people at the centre of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.”

Zuckerberg said the name change was driven by the fact that the company did a lot more than just Facebook. “Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product… But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.”