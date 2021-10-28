WATCH: Karl Stagno Navarra Apologises To Lovin Malta Journalist Following Collusion Claims 

The protest is calling on the police commissioner to arrest former minister Konrad Mizzi over a raft of corruption allegations against him. Lovin Malta’s Tim Diacono was at the protest to cover the event.

Stagno Navarra found himself on the receiving end of criticism after airing supposedly “secret footage” of the on-duty journalist and other activists at Repubblika’s protest currently underway outside the police headquarters in Floriana.

He added however that it was unacceptable for people to say that he had incited hatred, arguing that he was simply doing his job as a journalist.

“I should have been more cautious,” Stagno Navarra said as he read out a right of reply by Lovin Malta.

Labour presenter Karl Stagno Navarra has apologised to Lovin Malta journalist Tim Diacono, after comments he made during his program Pjazza last night.

The footage, he claimed, showed individuals representing groups that had “declared themselves” against the Labour Party. This included the independent media and the church, according to Stagno Navarra.

Since his remarks Stagno Navarra has been condemned by Prime MInister Robert Abela, while Energy Minister Miriam Dalli – who was a guest on yesterday’s program – also distanced herself from the remarks.

Stagno Navarra’s segment last night is a prime example of why Lovin Malta filed a constitutional case, following a crowdfunded Kaxxaturi campaign, which calls on ONE and NET to follow the same regulations on political impartiality as TVM.

Lovin Malta’s right of reply:

Lovin Malta refers to a segment in the latest episode of One Productions’ Pjazza, aired on Wednesday 27th October 2021, hosted by Karl Stagno Navarra.

Tim Diacono was working as a journalist in his professional capacity to cover the protest as is his duty and obligation as a member of the press.

It is ludicrous to attack and target a member of the press on these grounds, particularly while in the performance of their duties as a reporter.

Stagno Navarra goes on to claim that Lovin Malta has declared itself “against the Labour Party”, a completely unfounded allegation that has no basis in fact and is defamatory.

This incident was particularly shocking given the recent conclusions of the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. We would like to reiterate that over its five-year history, Lovin Malta has reported extensively on a myriad of issues with fearsome independence and will continue to do so.

Lovin Malta is requesting that Stagno Navarra issue a full clarification on tonight’s episode of Pjazza making it clear that:

Lovin Malta has not declared itself to be against the Labour Party. Any statement to the contrary is libellous, defamatory and a clear intention to tarnish our reputation.

2.Tim Diacono was working at the protest as was his obligation and duties as a journalist. He was not even asked for comment before the defamatory allegations were published.

3.“The media” is not a single entity which has an agenda against the party or the government. Claims that it does sharply contradict repeated pledges by Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Robert Abela to safeguard journalism as the fourth estate in democracy.

Lovin Malta is requesting that the above statement be read out in full on tonight’s episode of Pjazza. We reserve all legal rights to protect our reputation.

