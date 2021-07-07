Filipino Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Mellieħa Murder

Mayumi Santos Patacsil, a Filipino woman, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Marcelino Montalban Saraza, a 44-year-old Filipino national who was stabbed to death in his Mellieħa home.

Appearing in court with her arm in a sling, the woman, who was wearing black, did not make a request for bail.

In a brief sitting, she confirmed that she is employed as a cashier in a beauty salon – and also revealed that she was hospitalised soon after her arrest.

Patascil is 44-years-old and lived with Saraza. She has been charged with his murder.

The incident happened during the early hours of 2nd July. The man had suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest from two different knives. She has claimed that her actions were a result of an argument between the two individuals.

George Camilleri is appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Inspector Sean Pawney and Godwin Scerri on behalf of the Police.

Mario Caruana is legal aid. Magistrate Doreen Clarke is presiding over the case.