Find Out If You’re One Of The 115,000 People In Malta Part Of 2019 Facebook Leak

More than a fifth of the Maltese population have had their Facebook profile’s personal information uploaded to a hackers website as part of a major leak of data from 2019. Now, this website can help you find out if you’re a victim.

haveibeenzucked.com lets you search through the data trove of over over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries to see whether you’re part of the hack.

Simply enter your name, phone number, email, or Facebook id in the search bar to find out.

The issue erupted following a data dump on 3rd April on a hackers’ website. The data included phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and — in some cases — email addresses.

Around 115,366 people in Malta have been affected. That’s around 23% of the population.

Alon Gala, CTO of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, first discovered the leak in January when he noticed an automated bot that could provide phone numbers for hundreds of millions of Facebook users being sold in exchange for a fee. It appears it could be behind the leak.

“In early 2020 a vulnerability that enabled seeing the phone number linked to every Facebook account was exploited, creating a database containing the information 533m users across all countries. It was severely under-reported and today the database became much more worrisome,” he said.

It should be noted that the data is from 2019. However, security experts say the information could still be used by criminals to commit identity fraud.

Malta is among the worst affected in the EU, given the nation’s high regular use of social media, particularly Facebook. However, it still falls short of Italy (59%), the Netherlands (31%), Luxembourg (30%), France (29%), Ireland (29%), Belgium (27%), Finland (25%), and Spain (23.2%).