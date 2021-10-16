First Structure Built From Recycled Limestone In Possible Game Changer For Malta’s Construction Industry

Researchers at the University of Malta have successfully constructed a structure out of recycled limestone building waste, in what could be a game changing development for Malta’s construction industry.

In recent years, Malta has grappled with the problem of disposing of construction waste, with the industry also facing changes due to Malta’s traditional Franka, or Globigerina Limestone, increasingly becoming a scarce resource.

The structure was constructed near the Ta’ Qali Crafts Village and is the result of 10 years of research spearheaded by an Associate Professor within the Faculty for the Built Environment, Spiridione Buhagiar.