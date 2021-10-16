First Structure Built From Recycled Limestone In Possible Game Changer For Malta’s Construction Industry
Researchers at the University of Malta have successfully constructed a structure out of recycled limestone building waste, in what could be a game changing development for Malta’s construction industry.
In recent years, Malta has grappled with the problem of disposing of construction waste, with the industry also facing changes due to Malta’s traditional Franka, or Globigerina Limestone, increasingly becoming a scarce resource.
The structure was constructed near the Ta’ Qali Crafts Village and is the result of 10 years of research spearheaded by an Associate Professor within the Faculty for the Built Environment, Spiridione Buhagiar.
The room was constructed using recycled limestone blocks made from crushed recycled quarry waste, with the load-bearing product, equal to that of the Franka stone, according to a press release.
The ReStone project is aiming to commercialise the material and make it available locally and beyond. In a recent interview with the Times of Malta, Buhagiar said he hoped the engineered stone would be on the market by next spring.
Share this with someone who needs to read it