WATCH: Shocking Footage Of Violent Attack On Transport Malta Official Emerges

Shocking footage has emerged showing the moment a Transport Malta official was assaulted by a group of road workers.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows one of the men violently throwing and repeatedly hitting the Transport Malta official with a traffic cone. One of the men even kicks the official in the stomach while he’s still on the floor.

Thankfully, some bystanders intervened to make sure the official was safe from further attacks.

News of the assault first emerged on Saturday with a Transport Malta spokesperson for the police confirming that the man was directing traffic along Triq l-Imdina in Mrieħel, in an area where some roadworks are currently taking place.

The spokesperson said it appeared that an argument broke out between the workers and the official, which eventually turned violent.

The TM official was taken to hospital and the assailants were taken into police custody.