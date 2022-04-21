Force 8 Winds Severely Damage Qawra Home

As extremely strong Force 8 winds hit the Maltese Islands throughout the day, one Qawra home suffered the brunt of the powerful gusts, with its seaside-facing sliding door getting completely dislodged and blown into the living room

“I was sitting in my living room when my sliding doors came crashing down. It only missed me by a few inches,” the woman, who lives alone, told Lovin Malta.

Photos sent to the newsroom show the extent of the damage in the woman’s living room.

Gale force eight winds are currently gracing the Maltese islands, with a weather warning for strong winds sounded for today.

The weather warning is being sounded from 10am until 3pm with the winds expected to die down by the evening.

The woman’s home is not the only place to be inflicted with some damage, with images shared online showing road closures on the Valletta waterfront after some debris landed in the road.