‘Gate Has Not Been Removed’: Ramblers Blocked From Giving Press Conference As Baħrija Saga Continues

The Ramblers Association of Malta has placed more pressure on the Planning Authority for the imminent removal of the infamous Baħrija gate blocking access to Blata tal-Melħ.

To make matters worse, the association could not carry out a scheduled press conference today, after it was confronted by landowners on-site and the media was blocked from filming the conference.

“We were blocked by the four people seen in the photo,” Ingram Bondin told Lovin Malta. “They called the police but the police said we were doing nothing wrong.”

“The Ramblers’ Association of Malta wishes to bring to the public’s attention the fact that on 8th April 2022 the Planning Commission rejected an application to sanction an illegally installed gate blocking access to a passageway leading from Baħrija to il-Blata tal-Melħ,” it said in a statement.

“In its decision, the planning commission indicated that the gate was blocking an established pre-1967 pathway, as detailed on its own official survey sheets,” it said.