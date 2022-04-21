‘Gate Has Not Been Removed’: Ramblers Blocked From Giving Press Conference As Baħrija Saga Continues
The Ramblers Association of Malta has placed more pressure on the Planning Authority for the imminent removal of the infamous Baħrija gate blocking access to Blata tal-Melħ.
To make matters worse, the association could not carry out a scheduled press conference today, after it was confronted by landowners on-site and the media was blocked from filming the conference.
“We were blocked by the four people seen in the photo,” Ingram Bondin told Lovin Malta. “They called the police but the police said we were doing nothing wrong.”
“The Ramblers’ Association of Malta wishes to bring to the public’s attention the fact that on 8th April 2022 the Planning Commission rejected an application to sanction an illegally installed gate blocking access to a passageway leading from Baħrija to il-Blata tal-Melħ,” it said in a statement.
“In its decision, the planning commission indicated that the gate was blocking an established pre-1967 pathway, as detailed on its own official survey sheets,” it said.
“Subsequently, the Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice for the removal of the gate and publicly announced that it would remove it, which it has not done to date,” it said.
“Despite the frustrating situation, the association appeals to the public to behave in an orderly manner and to not trespass into other parts of the site while this matter is resolved,” it said.
The illegally installed gate has now been restricting access to the pathway for an entire year, since April of 2021.
“The association wishes to highlight the unjust sanctioning system, through which those who operate illegally obtain a stay on enforcement action and do not face any consequences, whilst the walking public is penalised.”
The Ramblers Association is also, therefore, calling on the Planning Authority to declare whether enforcement or daily penalties will continue to be put off if an appeal is filed.
The Planning Commission had said the sanctioning of this gate would result in the closure of a pre-1967 footpath and as a result went against the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) which ensures that existing coastal recreational resources are protected, enhanced and accessible.
