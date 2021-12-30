Former Prison Boss Alex Dalli Gets New Job Combatting Human Trafficking In Libya

Alex Dalli, the former director of Corradino Correctional Facilities who resigned in the wake of controversies surrounded prison deaths and suicides, has been appointed to a new key role in Libya.

Dalli has been appointed as the Maltese government’s special representative in Libya on the topics of national and internal security. The appointment was announced by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri earlier today.

The appointment comes as part of an agreement signed between Malta and Libya back in May 2020 to specifically address the tide of irregular migration into Malta.

Making the announcement, Camilleri praised Dalli’s past experience as a colonel and search and rescue service airman with the Armed Forces of Malta as being pertinent to his new role.