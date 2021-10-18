Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications 

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” they said, noting he was fully vaccinated.

Powell was the United States’ first black secretary of state and a key figure in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

He had famously declared to the United Nations Security Council that there was no doubt that Saddam Hussein harboured weapons of mass destruction, a claim that would later be proven to have been untrue. He later described the speech as a blot on his record.

