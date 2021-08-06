Ġahan Jeep Safari: Repubblika Goes On Tour With Calls For Edward Zammit Lewis’ Resignation

The company was eventually shown to belong to Fenech, with Zammit Lewis’ messages indicating that he was aware of this.

Zammit Lewis has been shown to have had close ties to the alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech. Last weekend, the Times of Malta revealed that Zammit Lewis had even sent messages to Fenech, mocking attempts by then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to have an investigation started into the Dubai company 17 Black.

Civil society group Repubblika has continued with its campaign to force Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to resign with a jeep ‘safari’ tour around the minister’s home district.

The civil society group has said that the minister’s position was no longer tenable and has called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to remove him. A protest was also held outside Zammit Lewis’ ministry earlier this week.

“We have brought our protest here, to the heart of the district Edward Zammit Lewis was elected from,” Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said.

The activists set off from Birkirkara and will be travelling around the district for a number of hours reading out a message to inform people about the latest developments.

“We have a justice minister that sucks up to criminal millionaires. When Edward Zammit Lewis found out that Yorgen Fenech was the owner of 17 Black he kept his relationship with him.

“We have a Justice Minister who flirts with Yorgen Fenech on WhatsApp rather than working for justice,” read parts of the message, which also urges the Prime Minister to remove Zammit Lewis from the cabinet without delay.

Aquilina said Repubblika wanted to make sure that people understood what was going on, adding that he had no doubt people would understand the group’s message and agree that “this type of person cannot occupy such a sensitive and important role within the country’s executive.

