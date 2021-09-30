Contractor Glen Farrugia Charged With Roughly 20 Offences, Including Criminal Offences

The contractor who allegedly dumped an injured worker on the roadside after he was hurt on the job last Tuesday has been charged with 20 offences, ranging from criminal offences to breaches of health and safety regulations and employment law.

The man, Glen Farrugia, was charged by the police after being spoken to Tuesday after the worker, Lamin Jaiteh, was found lying on a pavement by passers-by.

He has been charged with involuntarily causing Jaiteh grievously bodily harm, of negligence that led to Jaiteh’s injuries and of trying to destroy evidence at the scene of the crime.

Farrugia was also charged with failing to follow health and safety regulations, as well as a raft of employment law breaches, including failing to pay Jaiteh for working on a public holiday and failing to pay tax, national insurance and other bonuses.

Farrugia was charged in court this morning before magistrate Nadine Lia, with the police telling the court that he had not cooperated with the police.

The prosecution told the court that Jaiteh had suffered a fractured spine.

Lawyer Franco Debono, who is appearing for Farrugia together with lawyer Matthew Xuereb, said the defence was contesting Farrugia’s arrest.

He insisted that no inquiry had been held on the site of the incident and that the police had relied solely on the victim’s account.

The sitting is ongoing, more to follow.