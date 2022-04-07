Glenn Bedingfield Elected To Parliament Via Casual Election

Glenn Bedingfield has been elected to Parliament following the casual election on the 2nd district.

Bedingfield beat out Edward Cassar Delia, James Grech, Mark Grech, Joseph Mizzi, Oliver Scicluna and Amanda Spiteri Grech for the seat, one of eight seats the Labour Party will see elected today.

A total of 38 candidates submitted their names for today’s casual election; the PN will hold their own casual elections on 12th April.