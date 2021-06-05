Government Abuse Of Emergency Construction Permits Must End, PN Says In New Bill

The Nationalist Party is planning to table a private members bill to stop the government from carrying out infrastructure work without the use of a permit.

Speaking on World Environment Day, Robert Cutajar, the PN spokesperson for the environment, outlined the party’s intention to file the private members’ bill after a previous bill calling for more transparency within the Environmental Regulation Authority was dismissed by the government.

“We have a government that is playing a leading role in the environmental damage. A government that has failed because it has found a balance between the environment and development,” a PN press release said.

The bill’s aim is to stop government work from carrying out construction work under the pretext of it being an emergency, resulting in what the PN has described as “abuse” and several projects being erected without a permit around Gozo, Malta and Comino.

Cutajar also said that the PN was working on a number of green proposals to be presented to the public and said that a future Nationalist government would seek to purchase and turn the Ħondoq ir-Rummien coastline in Gozo into a public park.

PN spokesperson for Gozo Chris Said said that a Nationalist government would be ready to purchase Ħondoq ir-Rummien land and make it available to the public in the form of a national park while also ensuring its rehabilitation, most notably in areas where the quarry is concerned.

“This is the future we want to give to our country, in particular to the island of Gozo,” the press release said.

What do you make of these proposals? Let us know below