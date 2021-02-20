Ħabs Ħobż: You Can Now Buy Bread Produced By Prisoners In Kordin Throughout Lent
Bread is central to a Maltese person’s psyche (unless they’re gluten-intolerant) and a very unique bakery in Paola is opening it’s doors for a few weeks to serve up some very special baked goods.
Prisoners working within Corradino Corradino Facility are whipping different types of bread – Maltese, sliced white, and even Apostle’s ring-cakes – and will be selling them throughout Lent, right outside the prison in Paola.
The money made from the sales of these baked goods will then be given back to the hard-working prisoners who produced the breads.
The Malta Correctional Services Agency announced the sale while praising the Kordin oven, which is known for its quality.
Around 10 prisoners work in the bakery on a day-to-day basis, feeding over 1,000 people, including prisoners and staff at Kordin. The prison bakery opened around 44 years ago, and nowadays produces about 300 loaves of Maltese bread and 200 loaves of sliced bread.
However, during Lent, the production is expected to double.