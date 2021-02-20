Ħabs Ħobż: You Can Now Buy Bread Produced By Prisoners In Kordin Throughout Lent

Bread is central to a Maltese person’s psyche (unless they’re gluten-intolerant) and a very unique bakery in Paola is opening it’s doors for a few weeks to serve up some very special baked goods.

Prisoners working within Corradino Corradino Facility are whipping different types of bread – Maltese, sliced white, and even Apostle’s ring-cakes – and will be selling them throughout Lent, right outside the prison in Paola.

The money made from the sales of these baked goods will then be given back to the hard-working prisoners who produced the breads.