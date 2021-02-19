Robber Arrested 20 Minutes After Placing Knife To Woman’s Neck In Pietà 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police arrested a 24-year-old Gambian national last night, moments after he allegedly placed a knife to a woman’s neck and made off with her mobile phone. 

In a statement, police said a 27-year-old Colombian woman was walking along Triq Telgħet Gwardamanġa, Pietà at 10pm last night when a man approached her from behind, placed a knife to her neck, and stole her phone.

Police from the RIU and the Criminal Investigations Department immediately started searching for the robber and found him 20 minutes later “acting suspiciously” in Triq l-Isptar. 

He was arrested and sent to the police lock-up and the stolen mobile was retrieved.

Are you concerned about crime in the streets of Malta?

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

