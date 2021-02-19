Robber Arrested 20 Minutes After Placing Knife To Woman’s Neck In Pietà 

Police arrested a 24-year-old Gambian national last night, moments after he allegedly placed a knife to a woman’s neck and made off with her mobile phone.

In a statement, police said a 27-year-old Colombian woman was walking along Triq Telgħet Gwardamanġa, Pietà at 10pm last night when a man approached her from behind, placed a knife to her neck, and stole her phone.

Police from the RIU and the Criminal Investigations Department immediately started searching for the robber and found him 20 minutes later “acting suspiciously” in Triq l-Isptar.

He was arrested and sent to the police lock-up and the stolen mobile was retrieved.

