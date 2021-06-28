He Said Yes! Neil Agius Gets Engaged Moments Before Setting Off On World Record Attempt
Malta’s favourite ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius has been given some extra motivation just before setting off on his latest record-breaking feat.
Moments before jumping into the sea to start his 124km swim from Linosa to Malta, Agius was proposed to by his partner Lara Vella.
The proposal was revealed through an Instagram post uploaded to the swimmer’s page earlier this evening.
“The one thing these expeditions teach is you can never plan for what’s ahead,” read the post. “Another lawyer of excitement to this already epic expedition. He said yes.”
The endurance swimmer had originally planned to break the world record for the Longest Open Water Swim by swimming from Tunisia to Malta.
But after some recent weather updates, he’ll now be swimming from the small Mediterranean island of Linosa, and will be aiming for the same distance, which is set to take around 50 to 55 hours to complete.
Throughout his swim, people will be able to watch it live as Malta’s living legend makes the historic swim.