He Said Yes! Neil Agius Gets Engaged Moments Before Setting Off On World Record Attempt 

Malta’s favourite ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius has been given some extra motivation just before setting off on his latest record-breaking feat.

Moments before jumping into the sea to start his 124km swim from Linosa to Malta, Agius was proposed to by his partner Lara Vella.

The proposal was revealed through an Instagram post uploaded to the swimmer’s page earlier this evening.

“The one thing these expeditions teach is you can never plan for what’s ahead,” read the post. “Another lawyer of excitement to this already epic expedition. He said yes.”