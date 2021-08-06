Health Authorities Drop Four Square Metre Event Requirement By Stealth, One Day After Announcing New Measures 

The health authorities appear to have updated regulations on the maximum capacity of seated events less than 24 hours after a press conference announcing the relaxation of measures, during which it was not mentioned.

As things currently stand, event organisers must limit the number of attendees that can enter an event in order for there to be at least four square metres per guest, irrespective of whether the maximum 200 person capacity has been reached.

It appears that this rule will be scrapped on 16th August, the same day that seated events will be allowed to increase from a maximum capacity of 200 people to 300. While this latest measure was announced during yesterday’s press conference, no such announcement was made in relation to the latter measure.