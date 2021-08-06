Health Authorities Drop Four Square Metre Event Requirement By Stealth, One Day After Announcing New Measures
The health authorities appear to have updated regulations on the maximum capacity of seated events less than 24 hours after a press conference announcing the relaxation of measures, during which it was not mentioned.
As things currently stand, event organisers must limit the number of attendees that can enter an event in order for there to be at least four square metres per guest, irrespective of whether the maximum 200 person capacity has been reached.
It appears that this rule will be scrapped on 16th August, the same day that seated events will be allowed to increase from a maximum capacity of 200 people to 300. While this latest measure was announced during yesterday’s press conference, no such announcement was made in relation to the latter measure.
Instead, an updated set of mandatory standards for the organisation of events was published yesterday and omits any mention of the one person for the four square metre rule.
The development comes after entertainment industry operators expressed their disappointment at the fact that the government had once again not given the green light to standing events.
Health Minister Chris Fearne had previously said that the country could start to consider standing events after mid-August, though no exact date was ever announced.
Nevertheless, various operators went ahead and planned several events, many of which sold out instantly.
The change in regulations will be welcomed by operators, especially those operating out of smaller venues.
What do you make of this decision?