‘I Resigned From The Nationalist Party,’ Longtime Għasri Mayor Says To Standing Ovation At PL Rally

Għasri mayor Daniel Attard has opened up about the reason he left the Nationalist Party and joined PL weeks into the 2022 General Election season.

Addressing a rally in Sannat, Gozo, Attard took the podium, receiving cheers when he said: “As you may know, after a lot of thought, I handed in my resignation to the Nationalist Party.”

“This was a serene step for me because I felt a natural pull towards the Labour Party. This is because the party gives hope to all Maltese and Gozitans.”

He praised the cooperation he felt in projects he’s undertaken in his time as mayor, that the “small village” of Għasri has benefitted from – and that it wasn’t a “dream but a reality” that even his small village could be heard.

He spoke of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s time leading the administration and the “unprecedented reforms” he’s undertaken before ending by saying that it was only through “love and respect” for one another that Malta can move forward.

This is the first time Attard has spoken on his departure from the PL, which came just days after a meeting he held with Abela. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said he wasn’t aware of any problems that could have led to Attard joining Labour’s fold.

Watch the full address below – Attard takes the podium around the 34:30 mark.