‘I Want To Keep Hope Alive’: Victor Calvagna’s Daughter Appeals For Prayers For Dad In Heartfelt Post

Maltese social media is being filled with prayers of hope that the highly respected founder of Puttinu Cares, Victor Calvagna, recovers from a critical car crash in St Paul’s Bay earlier this week.

One of the most heartfelt tributes comes from Calvagna’s daughter, who asked the Maltese public to pray for her father as he recovers.

“At the moment my dad is unconscious and intubated, and the tests done so far aren’t very positive. My heart is broken. But I want to keep hope alive. For him, my mum, my sister, my daughter, his loved ones, his friends, co workers and all his patients…” she said as her father is set to undergo an MRI test today.

“And all of you out there, who I know have taken the time to pray for him and think of him. I’d like to ask for one more favour, a few more minutes of your time please to pray for him today so that maybe his MRI results will be a bit more positive and hopeful.”