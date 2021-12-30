‘I Want To Keep Hope Alive’: Victor Calvagna’s Daughter Appeals For Prayers For Dad In Heartfelt Post
Maltese social media is being filled with prayers of hope that the highly respected founder of Puttinu Cares, Victor Calvagna, recovers from a critical car crash in St Paul’s Bay earlier this week.
One of the most heartfelt tributes comes from Calvagna’s daughter, who asked the Maltese public to pray for her father as he recovers.
“At the moment my dad is unconscious and intubated, and the tests done so far aren’t very positive. My heart is broken. But I want to keep hope alive. For him, my mum, my sister, my daughter, his loved ones, his friends, co workers and all his patients…” she said as her father is set to undergo an MRI test today.
“And all of you out there, who I know have taken the time to pray for him and think of him. I’d like to ask for one more favour, a few more minutes of your time please to pray for him today so that maybe his MRI results will be a bit more positive and hopeful.”
Calvagna is widely known as Malta’s first consultant on cancer in children, having touched the lives of countless Maltese families.
Puttinu Cares shared a tribute to him today, calling on the public to keep him in their prayers.
Prime Minister Robert Abela also asked the public to keep him in their thoughts during this difficult time.
Tributes to the man’s work are being shared online, showing what an incredible impact he’s had on families, parents and children.
“Victor Calvagna has practically saved Thomas’ life more than once. You are his hero and ours as well. Nothing we can say can explain our sorrows for your grief. You did so much for us and yet we are unable to be of any help except in our prayers. In our thoughts and prayers,” one person said online.
Share this story to show your support for Victor Calvagna