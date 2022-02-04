‘I Will Be Crucified Upside Down’: Abner Aquilina Shaves Head And Refuses Medical Help

Medical experts have opened up about the most recent behaviour of murder suspect Abner Aquilina.

Psychiatrist Joseph Saliba, who works at the prison and the forensic unit, took the stand in court today as the compilation of evidence into the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska continues.

Saliba recounted how Aquilina had stripped off his clothes, blocked the toilet and flooded his cell, refusing any medical help. In prison, he refused his medication, shaved his head and started exhibiting signs of strange behaviour.

“He had to be injected three times with a calming drug. Yesterday he was really confused and was graphically describing things that happened to the victim, strongly refusing help, warning that he will make our lives miserable otherwise,” Saliba recounted.

“He said there’s a cross ready for him and that he will be crucified upside down.”

Today, he stripped off his clothes and told psychiatrists to kneel before him.

“He was indicating to me that he’s a devil or that the devil is inside him,” Saliba says. “He was refusing treatment and saying he cannot be treated. The only thing I could do was transfer him to the forensic unit.”

Parte civile lawyer Stefano Filletti points out that Aquilina had displayed similar behaviour when under police interrogation.

Filletti says Aquilina refused to believe that he’s mentally unwell.

After the court released him from his professional secrecy obligations, Saliba said Aquilina was placed under observation after he was transferred to prison. This was done as a precaution after he had displayed psychotic symptoms at Mount Carmel, although his symptoms had improved to the point where he could be discharged.