IGM and Bernard Grech Admonish ‘Political Prostitute’ Comment Against PBS Head Of News

Grech backed Saliba, writing on social media that Malta needs to be “a democratic environment that respects freedom of expression”.

Saliba, who contacted the IGM about the issue, said the comments were “derogatory, degrading and dishonest”.

The issue erupted in the comments section under Saliba’s interview with Grech this morning, with Leone Ganado describing Saliba as a “political prostitute”.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists and PN Leader Bernard Grech has condemned the “disparaging” and “abusive” comments by Godfrey Leone Ganado directed towards PBS’ Head of News Norma Saliba.

“It is a shame that in our society there are those who still think it is acceptable to make such misogynistic comments, especially towards journalists who are doing their job,” the IGM said, calling on Saliba to take the issue to Hate Speech Unit.

Leone Ganado has since issued an apology.

“I also commit myself to the general public, that I will not go over the decorous line in words I use in any comments I will make in future,” he said.

This is the second time in just over a week where the IGM has stepped in to address discourse directed at journalists – after several members of the press were attacked on social media following a press conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Leone Ganado has landed himself in hot water over comments made to political figures, losing a libel suit to Rosianne Cuatajr after calling her a “prostitute” on social media.

