‘I’ll Be Back’: Mark Camilleri Unceremoniously Dropped From National Book Council

The outspoken former Chairman of the National Book Council has opened up about being dropped from his role after his contract ended.

“Today was my last day as Executive Chairman of the National Book Council. My contract expired and Minister Justyne Caruana simply asked me to hand over the keys to the Book Council’s employees,” Camilleri said.

“Makes me sad I didn’t get a proper send-off, but I don’t expect much in life. I regret nothing. And I will be back.”

Camilleri delved into some of the highlights of his tenure in his role within the Education Ministry.

“I spent more than seven years building this entity which didn’t even have any employees when I had entered office,” he continued. “I built an entity with virtually zero budget to an entity with a budget of more than one million euros per year.”

“I was a work-martyr for our book industry which literally needed saving and we ended up increasing sales and revenues for the industry substantially.”