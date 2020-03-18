‘I’m Not Objectifying Anyone’: Eurovision Starlet Destiny Responds To Accusations Of Music Video Sexism

Her single, which has propelled her to the top of the odds for this year’s edition of Eurovision, came under slight fire for featuring a topless male model in the accompanying video. This comes as an advert for Benna’s latest milk drink was criticised for showing a man fantasise about his female colleague.

Malta’s Eurovision representative Destiny has responded to accusations of sexism in the music video for her song “Je Me Casse”, saying that the song is all about empowerment and not objectification.

“I’m not objectifying anything or anyone. The message of the song is that women are powerful, independent and that we don’t need a man to be that,” Destiny said this morning on Lovin Daily.

“It’s not about not needing men, it’s just focused on empowering girls my age to feel comfortable in their skin.”

Destiny was set to represent Malta in the Eurovision last year with her previous song “All Of My Love”, but COVID-19 closed the curtain on 2020’s show. This year, she’s back and already topping the odds of taking home the Eurovision crown.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, she said she feels the pressure to make Malta proud, but is determined and focused on giving her all when she hits the stage in Rotterdam in May.

“I’m not letting the pressure get to me. It’s good but I’m focused on giving the best performance to make Malta proud,” she said.

What do you think of Destiny’s music video?