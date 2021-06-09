Incredible Outpouring Of Support For Man Praying To Madonna Ta’ Pinu After Injury Left Him Semi-Paralysed

A Maltese man fighting to recover from a serious injury has found himself on the receiving end of widespread public support after he asked for a miracle to happen.

Cesco Nicotra has been battling a painful back injury that left him semi-paralysed and in a wheelchair for months.

As he continues his journey to recover, he asked the public for their dedicated prayers while turning to the famous Virgin Mary of ta’ Pinu in Gozo to give him further strength.

“I ask that you pray for me, my friends, so that a miracle happens to me, and maybe Madonna ta’ Pinu gives me the strength I need to stand up on my own two feet. I’m dealing with an injury that left half my body paralysed and I need prayers so that by God’s mercy the nerves in my back are healed and I start to get better,” Nicotra said on social media alongside a current image of himself.

“Madonna, keep your watch over me and anyone going through a similar illness and may you bring courage to those who take care of us and our loved ones – thank you friends,” he ended.