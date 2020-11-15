Italian Mother In Malta Gives A Feminist History Lesson Through Dress Up

All parents know – it’s hard to keep your children’s spirits high when the world around seems so bleak. With more time inside, this Italian mother in Malta decided to give her daughters a trip around the world through bold women that made history. And what better way to do it than through dress up! Architect Anna Gallo taught her two girls about inspirational women from virtually every field – including fashion icon Coco Chanel, American aviation pioneer Amela Earhart and Russian engineer Valentina Tereshkova – the first and youngest woman to fly into space.

“I wanted to take advantage of all that time spent inside together and find a way to teach some important lessons in the best way I could.” “With kids it isn’t so simple to pass on a message, so I thought to involve them in the process by grabbing them with the first-hand experience,” architect Anna Gallo told Lovin Malta.

The Gallo family also learnt about icons like activist Rosa Parks, who played an instrumental part in the American civil rights movement in the 1960s. Also, Mother Theresa, an Indian nun-turned-saint who cared for thousands of patients in her life; Mexican feminist painter Frida Kahlo and chemistry pioneer Marie Curie. All these women have starkly different lives but had one thing in common: the courage to stand up for what they believe in. Each scene shows the trio posing alongside a stand-alone quote uttered by the powerful women. “It was a perfect way to explain these women’s lives. I also read their stories aloud and showed them cartoons too,” Gallo mused.

Even some new-comer icons featured, like 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg , who single-handedly mobilised millions of people or Pakistani girl Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban for wanting to get an education.