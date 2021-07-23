Italy Introduces COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate For Restaurants, Gyms And Venues Following Spike In Cases

Italy is introducing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination certificate which will allow people to access a range of venues including restaurants, stadiums, cinemas, gyms and museums.

From 6th August, those who received at least one jab of the vaccine and are aged 12 and over will be allowed to enter certain indoor venues, but only if they are in possession of the ‘green pass’.

Italy is the latest country to introduce such a scheme, following steps taken by France and Israel, amidst debates over how far governments should be allowed to intervene in the freedom of choice of those who choose not to take the vaccine.

Around half of Italians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated. Nonetheless, COVID-19 is surging in Italy with cases doubling over the past week, primarily due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

“I invite all Italians to get vaccinated and to do so straight away. Without vaccinations, we’d have to close everything again,” said Italian Prime Minister Maro Draghi.

The new ‘green pass’ will also be available to anyone who presents proof of a negative test taken 48 hours prior to accessing any of the activities or venues.

Meanwhile, a worldwide protest against lockdowns and other measures is set to take place in various cities around the world, including Valletta.

The protest aims to draw attention to five key points: freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of choice, freedom of assembly, and freedom of health.

