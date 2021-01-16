It’s Back! Book Depository Resumes Delivery To Malta
After temporarily halting delivery to a number of European countries due to Brexit trading rules, e-commerce giant Book Depository has resumed deliveries to Malta.
But it’s not going to be a full return to normality just yet.
In an email sent to clients, Book Depository said that deliveries may take longer than usual due to additional customer processes. However, the website will still deliver to Malta for free.
Many other industries are being adversely affected by Brexit.
For starters, the once lucrative second-hand automobile import business has come to a standstill in Malta after Brexit led to the implementation of tariffs and barriers.
Auto dealers who import second hand cars to sell them locally at a cheaper price have hit a stone wall, after the practice has proven to no longer be profitable.
For a while, Malta’s health authorities also blamed Brexit for the island’s shortage of HIV medication.
The trade deal between the UK and the EU had been struck on Christmas Eve, a whopping four-and-a-half years after British voters decided to leave the European Union.