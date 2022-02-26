James Buttigieg Identified As 50-Year-Old Victim Of Mrieħel Traffic Accident

“It is with great sadness that we share news of the tragic passing of our dear colleague and friend James Buttigieg. James was a highly respected colleague and he will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him, most especially his colleagues in the Commercial Banking Department.”

The Balzan resident was a father of two children and was employed with APS bank in the Commercial banking department, with many of his colleagues extending their condolences.

James Buttigieg has been identified as the 50-year-old victim of the fatal traffic accident in Mrieħel earlier this morning.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, at this very difficult time. May they find the strength to cope with their sudden loss, as we will cherish our memories of working with James. Farewell, dear James.”

The resident of Balzan was hit by a car today in Mdina Road, direction Fleur-de-Lys at around 9:25am on Saturday morning. The car, a Toyota Vitz, was driven by a 34-year-old woman from Valletta.

Dr Marsenne Farrugia will be leading the magisterial inquiry.

Photos: TVM

Condolences with the man’s family and friends