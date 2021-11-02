Jason Azzopardi Defiant On Swearing Claims And Will Call Yorgen Fenech, Diane Izzo, Joseph Muscat, And Keith Schembri To Testify

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi is refusing to back down in a dispute with Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, despite a ruling by the Speaker of the House finding him in breach of parliamentary privilege.

“I retract nothing. NOTHING. Because it is the truth,” Azzopardi said in a Facebook post shortly after the ruling was delivered.

“I am so convinced that I am in the right that I won’t even be appealing the ruling, as I have a right to do and I will be informing the House. Now it is up to the government to appoint the privileges committee”