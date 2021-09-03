‘Joke Of The Year’: Marsa’s Adrian Zammit Calls Out Hometown Being Named Capital Of Culture

Marsa’s most outspoken social media influencer has reacted to the news that his hometown has been named Malta’s capital of culture.

“This is the joke of the year,” Adrian Zammit told Lovin Malta shortly after the announcement.

Marsa was named Malta’s first ever town of culture, an initiative that was promised in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

This means the local council will be given a €200,000 fund to implement a cultural programme throughout 2022, including music and fireworks shows, carnival activities and a Christmas village.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera, who contests on the first district which includes Marsa, praised the town’s local council for winning the inaugural competition.

However, Zammit said this news was out of touch with Marsa residents.

“For years, Marsa was considered a ‘red zone’, sometimes it wouldn’t be included in maps,” Zammit said. “And now it’s set to become a toxic zone with the relocation of an oil tank cleaning facility.”