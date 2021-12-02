Joseph Muscat Loses Libel Case Over Daphne Murderer Claims After No Show In Court

Christian Grima has been cleared of libel for claiming Joseph Muscat was complicit in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after the former Prime Minister failed to turn up to court.

In May of this year, Muscat took to Facebook to say that he had decided to sue Grima over a social media comment accusing the former Prime Minister of blowing up Caruana Galizia.

In the post Grima shared a video uploaded by the Nationalist Party’s youth movement MZPN, featuring Muscat’s wife talking about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Grima drew attention to Michelle Muscat’s euphemistic phrasing when she referred to “what happened to” Caruana Galizia.

“What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her,” Grima wrote, on 2nd May 2020.

The case never took off, with Muscat regularly failing to turn to scheduled sittings. Grima had not been notified at the time.

In a sitting today, Muscat and his lawyer Pawlu Lia, did not turn up, with Grima’s lawyer Carl Grech asking for the case to be dismissed. Magistrate Rachel Montebello agreed.

