Karl Stagno Navarra Denies Earning €90,000 In Air Malta Role 

Karl Stagno Navarra has denied earning €90,000 in his role as an Air Malta spokesperson.

Lovin Malta earlier reported how Stagno Navarra, a One TV Host, was still employed at the national airline despite hundreds set to lose their jobs. Previous reports had alleged that his salary was around €90,000.

“This story is completely false and is only intended to create incitement among Air Malta workers. Apart from that, it creates a diversion for attacks on social media.”

“It is absolutely not true that I earn €90,000 with Air Malta. The figure is far from what Lovin Malta liked to publish so irresponsibly.”

“When I was asked by Mr Julian Bonnici to answer my salary, I told him that it had been published for a long time through a Freedom Of Information Request. So much so that when the salary was published, the one who asked for it was surprised and commented: ‘just that? possible?”

The freedom of information request, it should be noted, was denied by Air Malta.

Stagno Navarra said that he also received a letter regards the February date set for job cuts.

“I warned Lovin Malta that I had instructed my lawyers to open a lawsuit for damages. This is malicious and responsible reporting. I am committing that any money earned from this case will go to the benefit of the families of the workers hardest hit by this restructuring.”