Kordin Says Warden Allegedly Dismissed From Army For Cocaine Use Had Clean Police Conduct 

Yesterday evening, former soldier Godwin Schembri warned that currently suspended prison director Col. Alex Dalli had hired a prison warden who had been fired from the army after testing positive for cocaine.

They didn’t deny the claims that he was dismissed from the army for cocaine use.

“Kindly note that the person being referred to in the allegations was recruited by the Correctional Services Agency in 2019, through a regular call for applications,” a prison spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Malta’s prison has said a warden who was allegedly fired from the army after testing positive for cocaine had a clean police conduct when he was accepted as a Kordin employee.

“Is it true that Col. Dalli concealed this man within the prison building and didn’t give him any outside work such as escorting prison vehicles to court so that soldiers who know of his story won’t see him in public with a uniform?” Schembri questioned.

Although he didn’t name this alleged prison warden, the former soldier published what he claimed was his old military number.

Schembri warned that this would go against regulations for the disciplined forces, which require applicants to have a clean police conduct and to not have been fired from another disciplined body.

He said that if this claim turns out to be true, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri or Alex Dalli – who recently suspended himself as Kordin head after an Indian prisoner committed suicide – should immediately resign from their post.

“Shame on you, because I know youths who wanted to enter the disciplined forces but were rejected even though they had everything in order,” Schembri cried out. “Shame on you, because a soldier fired from the army cannot even get licensed as a private security officer, let alone become a prison warden.”

“If this is true, then one of [Camilleri or Dalli] must immediately resign. This wouldn’t be a mistake but corruption. If what I’m saying is true then the minister is corrupt.”

Schembri told Lovin Malta that he has yet to receive any kind of response from the ministry since uploading his post last night.

Schembri was notoriously fired from the AFM in 2018 after a private video of him criticising a gate the army had erected in Pembroke went viral. He has since filed a civil case against AFM Commander Jeffrey Curmi for unfair dismissal.

Earlier this year, he sat down with Lovin Malta to discuss his situation, and you can watch it in full below.