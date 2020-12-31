Last 80 Copies Left! Malta’s Prison Memoir By Daniel Holmes Is Almost Sold Out

The book is a non-fiction work by Holmes detailing his eight years locked in Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility, and is the first modern work to truly show how things work while serving time on the island.

“Eye-opening” and “riveting” are just some of the words used by readers to describe Daniel Holmes’ ‘A Memoir From Malta’s Prison: From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle’, published this year by Lovin Malta.

Malta’s first prison memoir, written by Daniel Holmes, is already a best-seller, with only 80 copies remaining.

Daniel Holmes had been sentenced to 11 years in prison alongside a hefty fine after he showed police found he was growing cannabis in Gozo.

His brutal sentence saw multiple street protests in Valletta and amped up the cannabis legalisation movement, who called his harsh imprisonment a travesty of justice, especially in light of far more serious crimes being given much more lenient sentences.

Inside prison, Holmes, a Welshman, rubbed shoulders with some of Malta’s most notorious criminals, and was faced firsthand with Malta’s justice system.

The book is still available in all leading bookstores, so don’t miss out on this absolute must-read.