‘Our Campaign For Justice Is Not An Attack On Malta,’ Matthew Caruana Galizia Says Amid Gas Pipeline Funding Controversy

“My appeal to these people is: you are adults. You have your own mind. Stop letting politicians and the people who use money to pull their strings dictate to you what to think.”

He explained that the problem is that there are “thousands of people out there, who because of propaganda, see justice as being in conflict with the interests of the political football team they support.”

“Our objective is to prevent further injustice. Our campaign for justice is not an attack on Malta, as the Prime Minister once said, an accusation he then retracted and apologised for, but an attack on those who perpetrate injustice,” he said.

Matthew Caruana Galizia has released a Facebook statement following the backlash his family received in the wake of its latest campaign urging the EU urging it not to fund a proposed gas pipeline connecting Malta and Sicily.

The Caruana Galizia family recently wrote a letter to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, whose country is currently chairing the EU’s rotating presidency, calling for the removal of a derogation that allows the EU to fund the pipeline.

The pipeline, which has long been planned, will fuel the Electrogas power station in Delimara.

“We are calling on you to stop the flow of public funds to the owners of a corrupt project, including one charged with murder, by removing the derogation allowing the Melita gas pipeline to be funded by the EU,” the letter said.

It warned that these funds would benefit owners implicated in corruption, including Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galiza – a woman who the EU dedicated a prize to.

“According to the testimony of the state witness, in this case, Daphne’s fate was sealed when she revealed the name of his secret company: 17 Black,” the letter read.

The company in question also allegedly has millions of dollars in payments owed to Malta’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Making reference to the findings that came out of the public inquiry, “Malta’s agreements with Electrogas were procured by a corruption scheme.”

“The extended surety to Electrogas, saving it from bankruptcy, was procured by murder”.

“Using the principle of ‘Fraus omnia corrumpit’, it is being called on the Maltese Government to rescind all agreements with Electrogas, hold its shareholders liable for costs, and put the country on a path away from fossil fuels.”

“Until it does so, every time Daphne’s mother turns on a light in Malta, she is funding the person accused of her own daughter’s murder.”

This letter, that acted as an appeal to morality, received some serious backlash with many accusing the family of blocking Malta from receiving millions in EU funds.