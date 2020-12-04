LIVE BLOG: Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat Faces Public Inquiry Linked To Caruana Galizia Murder

Muscat has been linked to the case ever since Yorgen Fenech’s arrest in connection with the murder. Muscat’s closest ally Keith Schembri is still under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination.

Malta’s former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will face the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at 9.30am.

Hundreds of WhatsApp messages between Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech have been uncovered by police.

Most of the messages seem to be innocuous, focusing on a picture of whiskies, wines, food, and women. There is a reference to the use of a secret room. Some have suggested it could be within Portomaso, others within Fenech’s Haż-Żebbug farmhouse.

Some messages, however, could have been linked to potential money laundering investigations.

Muscat was interrogated over the issue earlier this year.

Muscat will also face a myriad of questions linked to the case including the ElectroGas deal, the Panama Papers scandal, and the Vitals hospitals deal.

