LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Faces Cross Examination In Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Case

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, will face cross-examination in the case against main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma was given a conditional pardon last year to reveal all he knows about the murder and other major crimes, a decision taken solely by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. He has implicated businessman Yorgen Fenech as the mastermind, although he said he also suspected that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri could have been involved too.

Last July, he was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and abdomen while alone in his apartment, in what police believe was a suicide attempt.

His most recent testimony was cut short after he reported feeling unwell and later tested positive for COVID-19.