د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Melvin Theuma Faces Cross Examination In Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Case

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, will face cross-examination in the case against main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma was given a conditional pardon last year to reveal all he knows about the murder and other major crimes, a decision taken solely by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. He has implicated businessman Yorgen Fenech as the mastermind, although he said he also suspected that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri could have been involved too. 

Last July, he was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and abdomen while alone in his apartment, in what police believe was a suicide attempt.

His most recent testimony was cut short after he reported feeling unwell and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting

READ NEXT: Valletta To Gozo In 45 Minutes: Fast Ferry to Start Operations This June

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All