LIVE: Nexia BT Back In Court To Face Corruption And Money Laundering Charges

Former Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna, together with the firm’s financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter are back in court this morning as the compilation of evidence against the four continues before Magisrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

They have been charged with a host of criminal charges stemming from two magisterial inquiries. The first was into the allegation that Tonna had transferred €100,000 in kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Both Tonna and Schembri claimed that the transferred funds were the repayment of a loan Schembri had given Tonna when the latter was going through separation proceedings.

The second investigation centred around €650,000 transferred from Schembri to former Allied Group managing partner Adrian Hillman.

Last week, the court heard how Schembri and his associates had defrauded the Allied Group out of some €5.5 million in a deal for a new printing press purchased by the company through Schembri’s Kasco Engineering back in 2011.

Both inquiries found Nexia BT to have played a central role in facilitating illegal activity.

Tonna and Cini specifically have been charged in relation to corruption accusations and giving false statements to the courts. Meanwhile, Tonna, Cini, and Castagna have also been charged with making false declarations to officials and forgery.

Last week, investigators told the court that while the first inquiry had not found any prima facie evidence of kickbacks, it had not found Schembri or Tonna’s testimony convincing, pointing out that neither of them could recall how or when the original €100,000 loan had been transferred to Tonna.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Stephen Tonna Lowell is representing Tonna and Cini. Michael Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb are representing Manuel Castagna.

Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are representing Bondin Carter.

Gianella De Marco is appearing for KTP Holdings.

