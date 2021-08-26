LIVE: Yorgen Fenech In Court To Face Charges Linked To Attempts To Buy Weapons And Explosives 

Yorgen Fenech is back in court to be charged with attempting to order various weapons off the dark web.

In submissions to the court last week, Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia listed various weapons, including cyanide poison, grenades and automatic weapons with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, which Fenech had tried to purchase.

Attempts to purchase the weapons were made after Fenech was revealed to be the owner of the company 17 Black in November 2018.

It is understood that the transactions were made using Bitcoin, though doubts have been raised, most recently by Fenech’s mother Patricia, about whether the weapons had actually been delivered. Attempts were also made by Fenech to hack an unnamed individual’s phone.

Last week, the Attorney General filed a Bill of Indictment against Fenech, calling upon him to stand trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca are appearing for Fenech, while lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is presiding over the case.

