Local Councillor Calls For Permanent Alternative Mellieħa Link Amid Traffic Concerns And Proposed Road Closures

The minority leader in the Mellieħa local council is calling for a permanent alternative link between the locality and Xemxija amid growing concerns over traffic congestion and proposed closures in the area.

“There was another accident in Xemxija Hill, and again this caused complete chaos to those entering and exiting Xemxija towards Mellieħa as the road was closed,” Ivan Castillo wrote on social media.

“As always immediately after, the only two last alternatives, Mizieb and Manikata were jam-packed with traffic and as usual another accident in one or both, make the whole situation worse. These roads were not built for that traffic flow! Manikata from a lovely quiet village has become a highway.”

Pointing to a 2017 parliamentary question from then-Minister Joe Mizzi, Castillo said that there are no new roads planned for the area until 2025, despite impeding road works on Xemxija Hill, which will close the road for the entirety of 2022.

“Can you comprehend the chaos, the complete insanity that will be created!” he said.

“We need a permanent solution, we need to see that studies are carried out, proposals made, the public and businesses and NGO’s consulted and find a balance, and we need it to be done YESTERDAY!”

“We have failed in creating an efficient public transport service, which would ease the number of vehicles in the north! Let’s not fail at this chance we have for an alternative route.”

Castillo urged authorities to identify solutions for the area and not wait for problems to arise before taking action.