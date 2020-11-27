Give Caruana Galizia A Memorial Too, Book Council Chairman Says After Friggieri Set To Receive Honour
Chairman of the National Book Council Mark Camillieri has lambasted the state’s decision to create a monument for recently passed literary icon Olivier Friggieri when it refuses to honour murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with the same gesture.
“It is applaudable that the government wants to create a monument to celebrate writer Oliver Friggieri, but it’s a show of great immaturity when it keeps refusing to do the same for Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Camilleri wrote.
The outspoken socialist delegate said this was intentional since “Friggieri didn’t pose any threat to those in power”.
“It’s because they’re scared of Caruana Galizia.”
“We cannot let ourselves end up in a position where the government decides which writers should be celebrated. If we do, those that fight people in power will never be remembered,” the Book Council chairman stressed.
A monument for Olivier Friggieri, one of Malta’s most prominent writers who passed away aged 73 last week, is set to be created with Heritage Malta expected to issue a call for proposals from artists soon.
A national monument has never been proposed by the state for Caruana Galizia, three years since the shocking assassination that rocked Malta and was felt around the world. In fact, a make-shift memorial on Great Siege Monument in Valletta has been repeatedly cleared away on direct orders of former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici.
Jason Micallef, who heads the Valletta Cultural Agency, accused Camillieri of trying to divert the nation’s attention in a time of mourning.
“In a week when the country is reflecting on a lost icon, you still managed to slip spectacularly for some cheap attention. I don’t expect it from the head of the National Book Council,” he told Camilleri.
However, the chairman quickly retorted: “Thanks – you are my inverse-indicator on positions like these so you are giving me confirmation on how right I am.”
