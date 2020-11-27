Give Caruana Galizia A Memorial Too, Book Council Chairman Says After Friggieri Set To Receive Honour

Chairman of the National Book Council Mark Camillieri has lambasted the state’s decision to create a monument for recently passed literary icon Olivier Friggieri when it refuses to honour murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with the same gesture.

“It is applaudable that the government wants to create a monument to celebrate writer Oliver Friggieri, but it’s a show of great immaturity when it keeps refusing to do the same for Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Camilleri wrote.

The outspoken socialist delegate said this was intentional since “Friggieri didn’t pose any threat to those in power”.

“It’s because they’re scared of Caruana Galizia.”

“We cannot let ourselves end up in a position where the government decides which writers should be celebrated. If we do, those that fight people in power will never be remembered,” the Book Council chairman stressed.