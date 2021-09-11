High-Profile Lawyer Confirms Being Raided By Police Regarding Files Related To VGH

Lawyer Kevin Deguara, senior partner of DF advocates, confirms that police have raided his house and offices in search of files related to VGH.

The raids come during ongoing investigations and a magisterial inquiry into allegations of corruption and other possible crimes connected to the privatisation of three public hospitals to VGH.

The police action follows orders by the inquiring magistrate.

In May 2019, NGO Repubblika alleged previous ministers Edward Scicluna, Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi of giving VGH an unfair advantage in the contract’s selection process.

Kevin Deguara’s name comes up in several controversial projects of the disgraced Joseph Muscat government.

Besides VGH, Deguara and DF Advocates have also provided legal advice to the directors of Pilatus Bank and to the Sadeen Group, which runs the American University of Malta.

He is also a shareholder of the Shoreline project at Smart City and a non-executive director of the Dizz Group, a major retail fashion company owned by Diane Izzo, who is herself a close friend of Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle.