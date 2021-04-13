Plans To Replace Main Birkirkara Pelican Crossing With Footbridge Shelved By Infrastructure Malta
Infrastructure Malta has suspended plans to build a pedestrian bridge in the centre of Birkirkara, right in front of the town’s McDonald’s restaurant.
“Kindly be informed that Infrastructure Malta will be temporarily suspending the planning application in caption to carry out further discussions with stakeholders concerned, including the local council, and to consider alternative solutions to improve the safety of this important pedestrian route,” Infrastructure Malta’s Audrey Testaferrata de Noto wrote in an email to the Birkirkara local council.
“In the interim, it is suggested that the online meeting of this evening is postponed to a later date when more information about alternative options is in hand.”
This pedestrian footbridge would have replaced the pelican crossing in front of McDonald’s, allowing a smoother flow of traffic.
However, the PN’s Birkirkara councillors warned the proposed bridge breaches urban conservation planning laws.
“The proposal doesn’t respect the locality’s characteristics with regards to its style, design and large size, along with socioeconomic, architectural and cultural aspects,” they wrote in a statement after the plans were shelved.
“It is clear that this isn’t a project for the people of Birkirkara, the absolute majority of whom oppose this bridge, but a project of convenience for vehicles which encourages traffic instead of striking a balance between pedestrians and local traffic.”
“This goes against the 2016 Transport Strategy, which notes the importance of reducing vehicles in village centres and of safeguarding the character and specific appearance of villages.”
Do you think this bridge should be built?