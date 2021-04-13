Plans To Replace Main Birkirkara Pelican Crossing With Footbridge Shelved By Infrastructure Malta

Infrastructure Malta has suspended plans to build a pedestrian bridge in the centre of Birkirkara, right in front of the town’s McDonald’s restaurant.

“Kindly be informed that Infrastructure Malta will be temporarily suspending the planning application in caption to carry out further discussions with stakeholders concerned, including the local council, and to consider alternative solutions to improve the safety of this important pedestrian route,” Infrastructure Malta’s Audrey Testaferrata de Noto wrote in an email to the Birkirkara local council.

“In the interim, it is suggested that the online meeting of this evening is postponed to a later date when more information about alternative options is in hand.”

This pedestrian footbridge would have replaced the pelican crossing in front of McDonald’s, allowing a smoother flow of traffic.