Two French Women Fined €800 Each Over Fake COVID-19 Tests

Two young French women have been fined €800 each after being caught with fake COVID-19 tests when trying to leave Malta.

Yesterday, Turkish Airlines notified police that two women had been found with falsified medical tests upon boarding.

Travellers entering France must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their flight.

The two, both 20-year-old university students, admitted to the crime, apologised to the court and asked to be excused.

Inspector Silvio Magro said the accused cooperated with police and that both resulted negative for COVID-19.

In February, three people were charged with similar crimes. Two men were handed two-year suspended sentences while the third man was conditionally discharged for helping police in an investigation to catch people producing fake certificates.

Europol, the EU’s police agency, has previously warned that criminals are selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates in major airports and stations across Europe, as most countries require a test to enter.

Tag someone that needs to know this