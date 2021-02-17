Lone Ħaż-Żebbuġ Councillor Rushes To Public Garden To Stop Its Illegal Demolition

Ħaż-Żebbuġ independent local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi has taken the issue of illegal works into his own hands after he rushed to public garden to protest its dubious demolition.

This morning, Infrastructure Malta descended on Triq il-Fraxxnu in the locality to begin demolishing a public garden to make room for road works.

In a statement, Moviment Graffitti said that Infrastructure Malta head Frederick Azzopardi was present on-site, along with members of the police’s rapid intervention unit.

“Azzopardi is using the police to protect himself when he should be defending the citizens,” they said.

Zammit Lupi is an independent councillor known for his environmental and community activism.