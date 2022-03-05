د . إAEDSRر . س

Major Traffic Congestion Forms Near Santa Venera Tunnel After Truck Collision

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A crash between a truck and a car led to major congestion near the Santa Venera tunnels and surrounding areas.

One driver speaking to Lovin Malta said he was stuck in the area for around two hours, noting traffic had reached all the way to the University of Malta area in Tal-Qroqq.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, police noted that no one was injured in the crash. However, drivers on the scene were left wondering how the car involved in the crash had turned to such an angle.

Malta Road Traffic Updates also uploaded another image of the accident, which occurred in the southbound direction of Marsa.

Malta Road Traffic Updates

Malta Road Traffic Updates

An ambulance was on site, however no medical treatment was needed.

Tag a driver who needs to see this 

READ NEXT: Konrad Mizzi: I've Placed God At The Centre Of My Life And Hold Anger For No One

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All