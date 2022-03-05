Major Traffic Congestion Forms Near Santa Venera Tunnel After Truck Collision

A crash between a truck and a car led to major congestion near the Santa Venera tunnels and surrounding areas.

One driver speaking to Lovin Malta said he was stuck in the area for around two hours, noting traffic had reached all the way to the University of Malta area in Tal-Qroqq.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, police noted that no one was injured in the crash. However, drivers on the scene were left wondering how the car involved in the crash had turned to such an angle.

Malta Road Traffic Updates also uploaded another image of the accident, which occurred in the southbound direction of Marsa.