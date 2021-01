There are 119 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 211 recoveries.

That means Malta’s active COVID-19 cases has dipped since yesterday, down to 2,646.

Unfortunately, two people died overnight from coronavirus. A female aged 89 and a male aged 77.

The total deaths from COVID-19 are now 250.

Malta has administered 17,767 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Tag someone who needs to know this